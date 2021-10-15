HIGH POINT — On Saturday Oct. 9, Audri Blake Puckett, loving daughter and sister, passed away at age 45.
Audri, daughter of the late Richard M. Puckett and Nan Phillips Puckett, came into our hearts on the bright Chattanooga morning of Feb. 20, 1976. Kindergarten began a love affair with school that saw gifted classes and awards throughout her education. She graduated from Cape Fear High School in Fayetteville, NC, with the distinction of being nominated for the Morehead Scholarship. She attended Appalachian State and UNC-G, but quickly moved onto working. Audri excelled in the Private Mortgage Insurance field and was the Senior Loss Management Specialist at Essent Guaranty in Winston-Salem.
Audri had a passion for music. She was an accomplished musician, playing the piano and flute. She also had a love for animals, especially her kitties, Zippy and Tucker that were such a huge part of her life. She enjoyed travelling, with yearly trips to Topsail Island, NC, with her family and friends, but also travelling abroad. She was generous to a fault, never hesitating to lend a helping hand or surprising others with over-the-top gifts. She had a sharp wit, was compassionate, kind, and hardworking but most of all, loving.
Audri is loved and cherished by her mom, Nan of High Point, NC, sisters, Pam Presnell (Wayne) of Martinsburg, WV, and Staci Gibbs of Cumming, GA; her niece, Bella Roxi, whom she absolutely adored; and Bella’s dad, Michael Gibbs of Alpharetta, GA; Aunts Shelby Buchanan of Whitsett, NC, Ruth Cannon and Gayle Loiselle of High Point and Darlene Davis of Greensboro, along with many dear cousins and friends. Despite a history of health problems, her passing was sudden and unexpected and she leaves an empty space in our hearts that can never be filled. Her wish was to have her ashes scattered in the Sound at Topsail as were her dad’s upon his passing.
A memorial service to be held at Topsail Island will be announced in the coming months.
Donations in Audri’s memory would be welcomed at The Blind Cat Rescue & Sanctuary, https://blindcatrescue.com. Mailing address: 3101 E. Great Marsh Church Rd, St. Paul’s, NC 28384.
Cumby Family Funeral Service assisted the family with Audri’s arrangements.
Condolences may be shared on Audri’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
