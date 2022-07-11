HIGH POINT — Audrey Lane Garner, 96, a resident of High Point, NC passed away on July 9, 2022.
The eldest child of the late Everett and Myrtle Lane, Audrey was born in Pinnacle, NC on May 11, 1926.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Leonard N. Garner, Jr. and her two brothers, William C. Lane and Harvey L. Lane.
She is survived by her sister Virginia L. Royal; three children, Frio N. Garner (wife Brenda), Marsha G. Dobbins (husband Dwight), and Larry W. Garner (wife Frances); four grandchildren, Teresa G. Updyke (husband Marcus), Lisa M. Garner, Eric G. Dobbins (wife Rebekah) and Emily C. Dobbins; one great grandson, Weldon O. Dobbins.
Audrey retired from Harriss & Covington Hosiery Mills having worked her way up to be the executive secretary to the president of the company. She and her husband enjoyed traveling and had visited all 50 US state capitals, several provinces of Canada and European countries.
The family requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Unity Wesleyan Church, 5189 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, NC 27370 or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
A memorial service will be conducted at Sechrest-Davis Funerals & Cremations, 976 Phillips Avenue, High Point, NC on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 2 p.m.; Rev. Mark Hollar officiating. Visitation will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The family requests that masks be worn at the services.
Audrey will be laid to rest in Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery, 1730 West English Road, High Point, North Carolina 27262.
