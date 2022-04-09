THOMASVILLE — Aubrey Eugene “Gene” Wells, age 89, died on April 5, 2022. He was born in High Point, NC on July 19, 1932 to Thomas Daniel Wells Sr and Bessie Lee Faircloth Wells.
Gene graduated from Thomasville High School. He was a proud Army Veteran. He became an electrician and worked in the electrical field for his entire career, first as an electrician, then as a warehouse manager and ultimately as an electrical salesman. He always enjoyed playing sports as well as coaching and watching. He played football at Thomasville High School, coached his daughters’ softball team, was catcher in the men's fast pitch softball league and played golf until he was 87. He enthusiastically pulled for his favorite teams UNC basketball, Washington football, Braves baseball, NASCAR drivers and especially for his grandkids playing soccer as well as his great-grandkids playing soccer, competitive tumbling, trampolining and cheerleading.
Gene is survived by his son, Dr. Michael Eugene Wells and wife, Dianne of Surf City, NC; daughters Teresa Gail Wells Leake and husband David of Sneeds Ferry, NC and Lori Anne Wells and life partner Jerry Hodges of Vilas, NC; grandson, Kristopher Heath Leake and wife, Megan of Florida and granddaughter Amanda Jene Leake of Nevada as well as great-grandkids Adisyn, Hayden, Ashlyn and Brekken Leake of Florida. He is also survived by sisters Betty Carolyn Stone of Thomasville, NC and Sandy Moore and husband Ralph of Asheboro, NC and brother-in-law George Jackson of Thomasville. He was also survived by a number of treasured nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Lou Connell Wells; three sisters Lorene Clodfelter, Kat Jackson and Jackie Whitaker; two brothers Thomas Wells Jr and Edgar Wells; two sisters-in-law Betty Sechrest Wells and Bonnie Wells; three brothers-in-law Bill Clodfelter, Buddy Whitaker and Jerry Stone.
A memorial service will be held in the Chapel of Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations, 18 Randolph St., Thomasville, NC 27360 on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Thomasville.
The family will greet friends prior to the service from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home, where food will be available.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to American Red Cross by phone at 1-800-733-2767 or by mail at 431 18th Street NW, Washington, DC 20006 or to Resident Activity Fund at The Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge by sending cash donation to Lori Wells, 814 White Oak Road, Vilas, NC 28692.
The family is under the care of Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations of Thomasville.
Online condolences: www.sechrestdavisthomasville.com – select obituaries.
