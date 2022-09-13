HPTNWS- 9-14-22 BOWERS, BOB.jpg

LEXINGTON — Attorney Bob W. Bowers finally won his long struggle with ALS as his spirit passed from this life on Sept. 12, 2022. He was born Bobby Wayne Bowers to Gurlie H. and Elsie C. Bowers on April 28, 1940. He was known simply as “Bob” to his grandchildren, many friends, and clients.

A service of celebration and thanksgiving for the life of Bob will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at Shiloh UMC in Reeds, NC with Reverend Ted Burcaw and Reverend Ryan Mendenhall officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. prior to the service in the church fellowship hall. Davidson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family.

Trending Videos