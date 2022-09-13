LEXINGTON — Attorney Bob W. Bowers finally won his long struggle with ALS as his spirit passed from this life on Sept. 12, 2022. He was born Bobby Wayne Bowers to Gurlie H. and Elsie C. Bowers on April 28, 1940. He was known simply as “Bob” to his grandchildren, many friends, and clients.
A service of celebration and thanksgiving for the life of Bob will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at Shiloh UMC in Reeds, NC with Reverend Ted Burcaw and Reverend Ryan Mendenhall officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. prior to the service in the church fellowship hall. Davidson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family.
Bob graduated from North Davidson High School in 1958. He earned a BA degree from Wake Forest College in 1962 and a LL.B degree from Wake Forest School of Law in 1964. He was admitted to the NC State Bar in 1964 and was honored as a 50-year lawyer in 2014 by the bar. He was a member of the State Bar, NC Bar Association, American Bar Association, NC Trial Lawyer Association and served on various committees of the State bar, including the Disciplinary Hearing Commission. He worked from 1964-1965 in the Trust Department Virginia National Bank and then interned with the Teague Law Firm in Raleigh from 1965 to 1970. He returned to Lexington in 1970 and practiced with Skip Stoner (his law school classmate) until Mr. Stoner retired. Mr. Bowers retired from the practice with the Law Firm of Stoner Bowers & Gray, P.A. in 2008 due to declining health.
Mr. Bowers served on the Boards of Directors of Lexcom, Inc. (and its subsidiaries), of Industrial Federal Bank, and was a director ex offcio of Home Trust Bank at the time of his Death. He also served on the Board of Trustees of Shiloh UMC and was a 37 year active Rotarian (where he served as president). He was a 5-time Paul Harris Fellow and supported Rotary International. He also served on the Board of Director of Mountain Laurel Moravian Fellowship and the Boards of Pastor’s Pantry and the Salvation Army of Davidson County. He was a member of the City of Lexington Public Utilities Commission.
His parents preceded him in death as well as his brother-in-law, Lonnie Hege, who was like a brother to him. He is survived by his wife Shirley H. Bowers; his daughter, Miranda Proctor (Sid); son, Jeff Bowers (Catherine); grandchildren, Eric Proctor (Katie), Emily Proctor Merrill (Grayson), Sarah Bowers Lanier (Jerry), and Allyson Bowers Martin (Daniel); 6 great-grandchildren; his sister, Carol B. Sipe (Tony); brother, Jim Bowers (Nancy); and sister-in-law Martha Hege.
His life made a difference in the nation, state, community, and the lives of family, friends, and clients whom he served. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
