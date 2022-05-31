ARCHDALE — Ashley Elaine Brookshire, 38, of Archdale, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at High Point Medical Center.
Born April 2, 1984, in Guilford County, she was the daughter of Susan Webster Brookshire of Archdale and the late Billy Ray Brookshire. Ashley was a homemaker and a member of Trinity Heights Wesleyan Church.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, Slayter Brookshire of Archdale; brother, Robert Brookshire and wife Andrea of Trinity; and sister, Melissa Smith and husband Lytle of Thomasville.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point with Rev. Crawford Crenshaw officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Heights Wesleyan Church, 5814 Surrett Dr., High Point, NC 27263.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
