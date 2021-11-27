GREENSBORO — Arnold Lee Jones, 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 25th at Moses Cone Hospital surrounded by his family.
Arnold was born in Greensboro, NC on November 20th, 1936, to the late Arnold Warner Jones and Hallie Lee Jones. A lifelong resident of the Jamestown area, Arnold attended Jamestown Public School. After graduation, he proudly served in the National Guard while working at Western Electric. On one of the most monumental days of his life, June 30th, 1961, Arnold married his true love Mary Jeanette Rogers (Jinx), and established Arnold Jones Oil & Heating Company. Arnold dedicated the next 60 years to his wife and three children while building his business. He worked tirelessly his entire life to provide for his family, his pride and joy. The success of his business, Arnold Jones Services, allowed him to give back to the community he loved so much.
A steward of the community, Arnold was a former Commissioner of the Lions Club Baseball League before it became Jamestown Youth League. He also served on the Finance Committee at Jamestown United Methodist Church, was a sponsor of the Ragsdale Athletic Booster Club and was a major contributor to the fire station, now known as The Pinecroft Sedgefield Fire Station.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Kenneth and Keith Jones, and his son, Kenny Jones.
Arnold is survived by his loving wife, Mary, his son, Greg Jones, wife Mollie of Greensboro and their children, Jack, Cooper and Riley; daughter, Andrea Hayes of Greensboro and her children Will, Sam, Luke, and Matthew. He is also survived by sisters, Doris Miller (Bob), Linda Martin (Jim), and Gayle and Bob Johns, and brother, Harold Jones (Joanie).
His Celebration of Life service will be held Monday, November 29th, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Jamestown United Methodist Church. Family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Jamestown Youth League in memory of Kenny Jones (https://www.jylsports.com/donations), St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org), or Jamestown United Methodist Church (www.jumc.org/give). Online condolences may be made on his memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
