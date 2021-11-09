HIGH POINT – Mr. Arnold “Arnie” Jarrell Hale, 74, a resident of High Point, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 7, 2021, at High Point Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 8, 1947, in Guilford County, a son to the late Clarence Estel and Esther Ruth Hale. As a resident of this area all his life, was a member of North Pointe Pentecostal Holiness Church and a retiree from Glenola Frame Works, where he worked as a supervisor. Arnie enjoyed camping and took his family on outings across the state, including his favorite place, Goose Point, in the mountains. He loved his family dearly, especially his grandchildren, who knew him as “Papa.”
In 1974 he married the former Mildred “Millie” Bivens, who survives of the residence. Also surviving is his daughter, Kim Grant and husband Marty, of Trinity; sister, Pat Thomas of Midway; and three grandchildren, Jayden, Cameron and Destiny Grant. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jarrell “Jay” Hale, in 1994, and his brother, David Hale in 2000.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday at North Pointe Church in High Point, with Rev. Darrell Greene officiating. The interment will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Friday at the church. Memorials may be directed to his church at 5225 High Point Road, High Point, N.C. 27265. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
