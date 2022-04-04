TRINITY— Arnold Edwards, 82, died Sunday, April 3, 2022, at his residence.
He was born March 12, 1940, in Conway, South Carolina, and was the son of the late Fado R. and Ida Rabon Edwards. For 27 years he worked, along with his brother, at Edwards Pest Control. Arnold was a handyman who was gifted in carpentry, plumbing and electrical work.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Toye Edwards and Jerry Edwards; and sister, Esther Hardee.
Arnold is survived by his children, Audrey Crystal Edwards (Amanda Pope) of High Point, and Ryan Preston Edwards (DeeAnne) of Greensboro; two grandchildren, Amber Edwards and Erica Edwards, both of Greensboro; two sisters, Linda Fink (Larry) and Gracie Skipper (Bryson), both of Conway, South Carolina; brother, Jack Edwards (Cindy) of Trinity; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service celebrating Arnold’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery, with Rev. Roger Carmichael officiating.
The family will speak with friends at the cemetery immediately following the service on Thursday.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Arnold’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Edwards family.
