HIGH POINT — Mr. Arnold “Al” Loyd Mills, 86, resident of High Point, died Jan.12, 2022 at his home. The family will receive friends from 9-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point. A private graveside service will be held later that day. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
