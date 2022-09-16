THOMASVILLE — Mr. Armando Zanenghi, 81, of Cub Drive in Thomasville, passed away on Wednesday morning, Sept. 14, 2022 at Spring Arbor Assisted Living.
Armando, also known by many as “AZ", was born April 4, 1941 to the late Luigi and Miranda Schiavini Zanenghi in Venice, Italy. In his early years, he served in the Italian armed forces and later worked as a tour guide through Venice. This is where he met the love of his life Penney Mendenhall of Thomasville, NC. They had an overseas love affair traveling internationally to be together. They wed in Nov. of 1966 in Thomasville. They co-owned The Westchester Art Gallery in High Point, NC, where they sold and framed art for over 30 years. Armando also worked as a traveling salesman of Fine Art and moulding. In their later years, they spent much of their time in Venice, where he worked giving tours through the Murano Glass factories. He loved beautiful things, beautiful art, but mostly his beautiful grandbabies who knew him as Poppi. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Penney on Nov. 27, 2016 after 50 years of marriage. AZ was the eldest of two brothers and is preceded in death by his brother Dario.
