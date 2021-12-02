HIGH POINT — Arlethia Allen Hill entered this earth on May 28, 1936 and departed in a restful sleep on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. She was born in Lilesville, NC to the late Verda Mae Albea and Herbert Julius Albea and reared in High Point, NC. Arlethia was the eldest and only girl of two children.
As a young woman she was educated in the High Point City Schools, where she excelled in her academics. Arlethia received her high school diploma from William Penn High School in 1954. Later she graduated from Maco Beauty School in Greensboro, NC in 1957. Arlethia met and married McKinley (MC) Hill Jr. on Dec. 24, 1955, the love of her life.
She was a life-long member of the United Methodist Church beginning at Brooks Memorial, transitioning to St. Mark and to her current membership at Memorial United Methodist Church. While at Memorial, Arlethia was active in many ministries including Financial Secretary of the Ushers, member of United Methodist Women, Silver and Gold Ministry, and PPR committee. She was the Co-Treasurer for the 1994 William Penn High School Class Alumni Reunion.
Arlethia was predeceased by her husband; parents; one brother, Herbert Lee; and two sons, Ken and Gregory.
She leaves to honor her legacy, one daughter, Regina Hill of Raleigh, NC and Duane Hill (Archayne) of Kernersville, NC; a daughter-in-law, Harriett Young of High Point, NC; six grandchildren, Shanice, DJ, Kimberly, Lakisha (Derrick), Torrey, LaFeysha; 11 great-grandchildren, Khyla, London, Laila, DJ, Shywon, Justice, Diamond, Titan, Braylen, Josiah, and Alaiyah; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends to mourn her loss.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at chapel from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Hill family at phillips
