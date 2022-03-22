Colfax – James “Archie” Albert Martz, 76, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Born August 28, 1945, in Guilford County, Archie was the son of the late Austin and Pauline Tucker Martz. He grew up in Archdale and graduated from Trinity High School, and later from High Point College. Archie retired as the Technical Manager for Lab Services in the Wood Coatings Group at Valspar. He loved NASCAR, classic cars, and was an avid Tar Heels fan.
Archie is survived by his wife, Susan Twombly Martz; two daughters, Jennifer Stitcher and husband, Bob, and Sara Ward and husband, John; and five grandchildren, Quen, Gabi, Leighton, Jacob and Josephine. Also surviving are his brother, Gene Martz and wife, Barbara; three sisters, Patricia Burton, Carol Marshall, and Kathy Piper and husband, Bob; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral will be 11 a.m., Thursday, March 24, at First Presbyterian Church in High Point, officiated by Rev. Erin Bowers, Mr. Leslie Lowe and Mr. Darrell Frye. Interment will follow in Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 at Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences can be made at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
