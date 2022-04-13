HIGH POINT — Archie Mae Poke was born Nov. 24, 1930, in Ashburn, Georgia. She was the daughter of Carrie Donia Poke and James Thomas Poke. She departed this life on April 9, 2022, at the age of 91. “Mae,” as she was affectionately called by family and friends, moved to High Point, North Carolina in 1963 with her five children. She began working at High Point Regional Hospital as a housekeeper and was promoted to operating room instrument aide. The doctors and staff described her as dependable, knowledgeable, and “always there with that helping hand.” She retired from that position after more than 30 years. Mae was a devoted member of New Bethel Baptist Church, where she served diligently on the Usher Board. Mae also had a passion for flower arranging, and in her spare time she would help out at Nelson’s Florist. She was known for her fiesty, tellit-like-it-is attitude. She didn’t mind speaking her mind, and she was a fighter until the very end. Mae was preceded in death by her parents; her two sons, Curtis Poke and Scottie “Billy Boy” Poke; her sister, Helen Webb; and her granddaughter, Angela McInnis. Surviving to carry on her legacy are: three daughters, Barbara Anne McInnis (Earl), Ernestine Lilley (Brad), and Bernice Lowery Shields (Robert); one son, Michael Poke; ten grandchildren, Tyrone Poke, Samantha Edwards (Dave), Jeffrey McInnis (Phyllis), Toneka Eury, John Lowery, Latasha Kirk (Derek), Nathan Poke (Jamie), Nicolas Lilley, Miracle Lilley, and Amanda Hill (PJ); 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Betty Smith Humphries (Charles) and Patricia “Gail” Poke; and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives, and close friends. Archie Mae was a strong, determined, and fiercely independent woman. As we remember Mae we think of the love, lessons, and strength she encompassed and spread to all those who knew her. We will miss her every day.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022, at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1116 Montlieu Ave. Family visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Floral Garden Memorial Park. You may send online condolences at www.peoplesfuneralandcremation.com. People's Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Special Thanks to Westchester Harbour and Hospice of the Piedmont for your remarkable care.
