HIGH POINT — Mr. Archie Kermit Ritter, 75, resident of High Point, passed away on Oct. 15, 2021, at High Point Medical Center.
Archie was born May 7, 1946, in Guilford County, a son of Kermit and Lucille Ritter. He grew up in Greensboro and later proudly served in the United States Navy for 20 years. Archie resided in High Point and leaves behind his wife, Dell Ritter, and his dog, Boomer. He’ll be dearly missed by both of them.
“For thou, Lord, art good, and ready to forgive; and plenteous in mercy unto all them that call upon thee.” — Psalm 86:5
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of the Piedmont at 4527 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, N.C. 27409. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
