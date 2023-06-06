THOMASVILLE — April Ivelisse Truitt, 44, a resident of Thomasville, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at her home. She was born on May 6, 1979 in Winston-Salem to her parents, Sandy Rivera Truitt and Donald Truitt. April enjoyed listening to the Bible, listening to gospel music, and watching Christian movies. In her younger years she attended Midway School Road Baptist Church in Thomasville. April will truly be missed by her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandparents; uncle, Frank Rivera; cousin, Judy Rawlings; and good friend, Rebecca Dillon.
Surviving is her parents, Sandy Rivera Truitt and Donald Truitt of the home; one brother, Caleb Truitt of Thomasville; one aunt, Millie Jackson and Bob Jackson, and their children, Brett and Matthew; three uncles, George and Daisy Truitt, and their children, Kathleen and Alexandra, uncle Winward and Jean Truitt, and their children, Winward, Josh, and John, and her uncle Jerry Rawlings and his children, Brittany, Rachel, Candace, and Max; her good friend, Deana Deweese; and several cousins and extended family members.
