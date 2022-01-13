HIGH POINT — Antonio “Hot Jit” Wilfoung, age 28 of High Point departed this life on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, surrounded by family. A resident of High Point, Antonio was born on Oct. 28, 1981, to Doris Hammond and John Mitchell Sr.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday at Living Water Baptist Church, 1300 Brentwood St. Family visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. and the funeral will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Guil-Memorial Park Cemetery. People’s Funeral Service is assisting the family.
