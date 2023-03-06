HIGH POINT — Antonio "Tony" D. Jenkins, 48, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Arrangements are incomplete at People's Funeral Service, Inc.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Police charge man in homicide
- Hospitals lift visitor restrictions
- Local man dies in motorcycle wreck
- Condominium fire displaces several residents
- Kitayama breaks through in wild finish at Bay Hill
- HPU women fall in Big South final
- This week’s varsity prep, HPU sports schedule
- HPU women advance to title game
Most Popular
Articles
- Killer will be released from life sentence
- Helen Dobbins Younts
- Local man dies in motorcycle wreck
- Trailblazing officer set to retire
- County nixes major contract for project
- Reparations board picks experts
- HPU women fall in Big South final
- Condominium fire displaces several residents
- This week’s varsity prep, HPU sports schedule
- Police Report 3-4-23
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.