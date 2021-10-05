FAYETTEVILLE — On Sept. 17, 2021 Anthony “Tony” Cota passed away. Tony was born in Fayetteville NC on May 22, 1961. He is the son of Frank Cota and Betty Jean Saunders Cota. Tony was a Civil Engineer by trade. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, playing golf, and was an avid Marksman. He was president of the High Point Harley Chapter. He supported and was vice president to the Sons of the American Legion post 206. Tony is survived by nephew Jordan Cota, two nieces Sarah and Mary Cota. Tony was loved by so many. May he rest peacefully with God.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Guil-Rand Memorial Park Cemetery at 2 p.m. Oct. 16, 2021 at Guil-Rand Memorial Park Cemetery located at 1550 Hwy 62 West, High Point, NC 27263.
