TRINITY — Anthony Vincent Patronete, 76, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Born Nov. 2, 1944 in Cleveland, OH to Anthnoy V Patronete Sr. and Josephine E Patronete (Vitanza).
I had one sister, Joan Carol Volinski (John).
In 1960 I met the love of my life, Bernice “Bea” in July of 1963 and we were married.
We had three children, Annmarie Pennell (Jeff), Robert Patronete (Michelle) and their son Christopher Waites, and Chris Patronete; two grandchildren, Ryan Pennell (Tiffany) and Brooke Pennell; two great grandchildren, Avery and Aubrey.
I worked in the appliance business most of my life, management, business owner and salesman until retiring in 2007.
I was also proud to serve as a volunteer FireFighter and Paramedic.
I was of the Catholic faith and a fourth degree Knight, past President of Corvette Club and the Young at Heart.
Foremost I enjoyed my family and friends as well as RVing, traveling and cruising, Corvette Club and my 1:18 scale car collection.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Anthony’s name to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 4145 Johnson St, High Point, NC 27265.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. The family will receive visitors before the service starts at 10:30 a.m. Those that are unable to attend in person can also join via the Church’s livestream located at, https://www.ihmchurch.org/live-stream.html
