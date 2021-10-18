ARCHDALE – Anthony Mark Coleman, 63, passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 7, 1958, in Miami, Florida, and was the son of the late Alvin Coleman and Della Cater Coleman. He worked for many years with Carolina Container and was mechanically and technically gifted. He enjoyed tinkering with everything and also enjoyed woodworking.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jody Stephenson.
Anthony is survived by his wife, Tonda McCaw Coleman, whom he married on March 1, 1989; sons, Mark Coleman (Jennifer), of Thomasville, Anthony Haynes, of Archdale, and Adam Coleman and Chris Cody, both of South Carolina; grandchildren, Ian Coleman, Scarlett Coleman, Sarah Haynes, Allison Haynes, Jace Coleman, and Alaric Coleman; sisters, Michelle Stephenson and Tammy Coleman; and brothers, Tim Coleman (Stan) and Terry Coleman.
A memorial service celebrating Anthony’s life will be held at a later date in South Carolina.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Anthony’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Coleman family.
