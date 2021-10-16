THOMASVILLE — Annie Ruth Davidson Farabee, age 88, of Thomasville passed away October 10, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center.
She was born June 3, 1933 in Winston Salem, North Carolina the daughter of the late Mary Davidson.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Farabee.
Ruth was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church of Thomasville and a lady of faith. She had a love for people, was compassionate, kind and sophisticated. Ruth enjoyed baking cakes, spending time working in her yard and most of all spending time with her family.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Clifton Farabee and Harvey Farabee Jr.; grandchildren, Jason Farabee and Vantavia Dunlap; two great grandchildren and a host of other loving family and friends.
The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.
“Gone but not forgotten.” – With Love, Your Grandchildren
B&B Funeral Home is assisting the family.
