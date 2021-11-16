JAMESTOWN — Annie Ray Jones, 93, of Jamestown, NC, passed away on Nov. 14, 2021 at Memory Care of the Triad in Kernersville, NC.
Annie was born in High Point, NC to Lillie Young and Hayes Davis on June 13, 1928. She enjoyed fishing, knitting, and cooking. She also enjoyed going to the beach whenever time would allow. She loved tending to the sick and sitting with them during tough times. She also loved the church but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Annie is preceded in death by her husband John Richard Jones, her mother Lillie Young, and her father Hayes Davis.
Annie is survived by her daughter Rita Sneed husband James, her son Ronnie Jones wife Janice, her grandchildren Kim, Bridgette, Matthew, Kari, Michael, and Amy, she also leaves behind 6 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 19, 2021 immediately followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. at Archdale Wesleyan located at 3804 Archdale Road, Archdale, NC 27263. The burial will be held at Mitchells Grove Methodist Church Cemetery located at 3511 East Martin Luther King Jr Drive, High Point, NC 27260.
In Lieu of flowers please send donations to Hospice at Greensboro, 2501 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.
Arrangements are by Guil-Rand Funeral & Cremation Service.
