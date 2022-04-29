HIGH POINT –– Annie Merle Parker Lassiter, 84, passed on to her heavenly home Friday, April 22, 2022.
Merle was born in Four Oaks, North Carolina, on May 23, 1937. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Fuller Parker and Lennie Stanley Parker. Her greatest passions were the love of her Lord, Jesus Christ, the love of her family, the love of friends and neighbors, gardening, and cleaning her house. Merle worked at Thayer Coggins Furniture Company in High Point for 35 years. She also enjoyed working a second job, selling clothing and talking to customers at Thalhimers, for over 20 years.
Merle was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Earl Lassiter, a sister, Ruby Parker Stanley, and three brothers, Kenneth, Hubert, and David Parker.
Surviving is her son, Kenneth Wayne Lassiter, wife Cheryl Lassiter, and sons Taylor and Blake Lassiter, and son Joseph Cliff Lassiter, wife Eva Lassiter, and sons Garrison, Landon and Adam Lassiter, and wife, Alexis Lassiter. Also surviving is her brother, Robert Parker, and his daughter Patricia; sister Lossie Allen and daughters Lorrie Allen and Laverne Pike and husband Grayson; sister Gail Wise and husband David, son David Wise Jr. and Debby, and their daughter Kay Wise Webber and husband, Ronnie Webber. She also thought the world of her many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Floral Garden Park Cemetery at
3 p.m. Sechrest-Davis Funeral Home will have viewing available between 1-2, prior to the graveside service.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com for the Lassiter family.
