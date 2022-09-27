HPTNWS- 9-28-22 TAYLOR, ANNIE.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mrs. Annie Sumner Hoover Taylor, 91, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 at Westchester Manor in High Point.

She was born in Randolph County on June 6, 1931 to the late Shelby Sumner and Ethel M. Wall Sumner. She was the loving wife of Hayes Monell Hoover, her first husband who preceded her in death in 1982 and Henry Marvin Taylor Jr., her second husband preceded her in 2007.

