HIGH POINT — Mrs. Annie Sumner Hoover Taylor, 91, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 at Westchester Manor in High Point.
She was born in Randolph County on June 6, 1931 to the late Shelby Sumner and Ethel M. Wall Sumner. She was the loving wife of Hayes Monell Hoover, her first husband who preceded her in death in 1982 and Henry Marvin Taylor Jr., her second husband preceded her in 2007.
In addition to her parents and husband, sisters, Virginia, Cora Lee, Mattie, Frances, Margaret, Nellie and Betty; brothers, Roy and Reid also preceded her in death.
Annie loved her church, Laurel Oak Christian Church and enjoyed her Sunday School Class. Annie attended Trinity School.
She retired from Adams-Millis Hosiery after a 47 year career.
Those surviving Annie are her sister, Lucy Clinard of Thomasville; brother, Donnie Sumner of Trinity; her son Randy Hoover and wife, Janet of Archdale; grandsons, Daniel Hoover and wife, Jennifer, William Hoover and wife, Kerry; great granddaughters, Kallie and Roxy, along with a soon to be born great-grandson. In addition, she also has several nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 from 9:45 until 10:45 a.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service at 1015 Eastchester Drive in High Point. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with Reverend Allen Brown officiating and burial will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to Laurel Oaks Christian Church, 1001 Old Plank Road, High Point, North Carolina 27265.
