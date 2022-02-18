HIGH POINT — Annie Wooley Baxley Douglass died on Feb. 8, 2022 at River Landing at Sandy Ridge.
A graveside service will be performed at Spring Hill Cemetery in Wagram, NC on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. A celebration of Ann’s life will be held at the home of her daughter, Elizabeth Walsh, on Saturday, March 12 from 2 — 6 p.m. Please bring a happy memory you have of Ann.
She was born in the sandhills of Wagram, North Carolina on April 28, 1929. A telegram from that day states that “Annie Wooley born Sunday night nine fifteen weight nine pounds sweetness doing fine.” Loved by all, she is best remembered riding her pony, Tony, bareback through the woods with her blonde hair flying. In her small high school, she played several sports including basketball and was a very popular young lady. Her report cards show a very studious young woman who lacked an ability to draw, a talent also inherited by her children!
As a senior, her father told her she could be a teacher, a secretary or a nurse so she packed up and went to Woman’s College (now UNCG) for her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing and her R. N. from North Carolina Baptist Hospital School of Nursing where she graduated in 1953. While at Baptist, Annie spotted a tall, skinny, handsome boy in the cafeteria and told her girlfriends she was going to marry him. And she did. Donald Perry Douglass and Annie were married on Oct. 10, 1953 in Wagram at the Montpelier Presbyterian Church and had their reception at the home of her parents. When the couple moved to Georgetown University Hospital in D.C. for Don’s rotating internship, Annie worked in the surgical unit there from 1953 to 1954. They moved to Winston-Salem where Don did a surgical fellowship and Annie became an Instructor of Nursing at North Carolina Baptist Hospital. Their first daughter, Elizabeth, was born there. In 1958, they moved to Montgomery, Alabama where Don served in the Air Force as Chief of Surgery at Maxwell Air Force Base. The second daughter, Carol, was born at this time. Their last move was to High Point, NC where Don set up his own surgical practice. They lived with their dear friends, Carlton and Mickey Clinard, for several weeks until they could purchase a small house on a large wooded lot at 809 East Farriss Avenue. Annie worked her magic on the yard; making it a haven of daffodils, azaleas and dogwoods. Son, Donald was born. The neighbors on each side, Bert and Shirley Rau and Wiley and Nell Clary and all their children became one big family with the Douglasses. Many happy memories were made on that street. Their final move was to Annie’s dream house they built on Country Club Drive in 1971. With acreage and a barn, horses were quickly purchased. They were joined by dozens of dogs, cats, a pair of Bantam hens, 50 box turtles, a rabbit, a ferret, and a pony. Annie’s great love of animals was passed to her children and grandchildren. Even at her sickest, she still wanted her little dog, Buttons, to visit her every day at River Landing. The Douglass kids always said they were number 2 with mom, after the animals.
Annie lived a wonderful life. She had a safe and unfettered childhood, excelled in her education and married a man that took care of her every need until the day she died. Don was the shining example of “til death do we part.” Annie volunteered with the Red Cross while in school, at her children’s schools, and attended many tennis tournaments and basketball games. She was a member of the High Point Medical Auxiliary and the Alexander Martin Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. She loved her church, First Presbyterian, where she taught Sunday School and participated in the Women’s Circles. She and Don loved to go to auctions and took several nice trips to Alaska, Canada, and Europe. She loved going to Holden Beach and looking for shells; another love she passed to her children. No trip was complete without a visit to Calabash for fried seafood and to the Christmas Store. She was a huge fan of Wake Forest anything, loved reading Danielle Steele books, growing orchids and keeping the family history. She was never a gourmet cook but will be remembered for her fried chicken, green jello and cream cheese cold salad, asparagus casserole, rice pudding and her mom’s chocolate pound cake. She believed in writing thank you notes and being a Southern lady or gentleman. She encouraged her grandchildren to be all that they could be.
She leaves behind those who will miss her smiling face, her husband, Donald Perry Douglass, M.D; her three children, Elizabeth Walsh (Tom), Carol Lowe (Edmund Henriques), and Donald Douglass Jr. (Angie); nine grandchildren, Casey Lowe Pearce (Ryan), Caroline Henriques, Katherine Henriques, Megan Douglass, Donald Douglass III, Dr. Molly Walsh Shelton (Troy), Mallory Walsh (Tommie) and Thomas Walsh (Holly); three great grandchildren, Edison Pearce, Owen Shelton, Alex Shelton, and soon to be born great grand-daughter, Shelton. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Buttons. Annie was preceded in death by her parents, Douglas Archie and Geraldine (Bax) Wooley Baxley; her brother, Dr. Raiford Douglas Baxley; her sister, Mary Douglas Baxley Campbell; and her nephew, Raiford Douglas Baxley Jr.
Memorials may be directed to The Scotland County Humane Society Animal Shelter, 1401 West Blvd, Laurinburg, NC 28352 or to Montpelier Presbyterian Church, 24080 Main Street, Wagram, NC 28396.
The family appreciates the staff of Dr. Steve Ruhle’s office and the staff at Pebble Beach II at Sandy Ridge for the wonderful care they provided to Annie.
Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is assisting the Douglass family.
Online condolences can be made at www.bumgarnerfunerals.com.
