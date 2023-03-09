HPTNWS- 3-10-23 QUICK, ANNETTE.jpg

HIGH POINT — Annette “Ghirley” Quick, 57 departed this life on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. She was born May 27,1965 to the late Prentiss Quick Sr. and Diane White.

She graduated from High Point Central High School. Annette had attended numerous colleges and obtained degrees in cosmetology, bookkeeping and accounting.

