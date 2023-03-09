HIGH POINT — Annette “Ghirley” Quick, 57 departed this life on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. She was born May 27,1965 to the late Prentiss Quick Sr. and Diane White.
She graduated from High Point Central High School. Annette had attended numerous colleges and obtained degrees in cosmetology, bookkeeping and accounting.
She was preceded in death one daughter, Schlonda Rice and one brother Prentiss “PeeWee” Quick Jr.
Those left to cherish her memories are two daughters.
Placidius Harris and Braijonna Brown, both of High Point; one brother Ronnie “Goo” Quick; three grandchildren: La’Marion, Eric, Skylanni special godchild T’yanna; special friend, Michelle Kinney; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncle, other relatives, and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Solid Rock Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. You may express your condolences online at www.peoplesfuneralandcremation.com. People’s Funeral Service is assisting the family.
