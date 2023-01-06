HIGH POINT — Anne Willard Alderson, 88, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Hospice Home at High Point.
Born Dec. 4, 1934, in Guilford County, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Hubert Willard and the late Myrtle Stutts Willard. Anne worked in accounting for Burroughs Wellcome Pharmaceutical Company and was a member of Green Street Baptist Church and served as the pianist for Saints Alive Choir of the church, also the pianist for the Khmu congregation, and a member of the Gay-Amburn VSL Sunday School Class.
She is survived by her son, David Alderson (Evelyn) of Morganton, NC; grandchildren, Roxie Turner (Keith), Edwin Sebastian Alderson and Apryl Michelle Alderson; nine great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Alderson and daughter, Carolyn Anne Hogg.
Memorial Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Green Street Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Loy officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials may be directed to: Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262 or Green Street Building Fund.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
