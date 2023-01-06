HPTNWS- 1-7-23 ALDERSON, ANNE.jpg

HIGH POINT — Anne Willard Alderson, 88, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Hospice Home at High Point.

Born Dec. 4, 1934, in Guilford County, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Hubert Willard and the late Myrtle Stutts Willard. Anne worked in accounting for Burroughs Wellcome Pharmaceutical Company and was a member of Green Street Baptist Church and served as the pianist for Saints Alive Choir of the church, also the pianist for the Khmu congregation, and a member of the Gay-Amburn VSL Sunday School Class.

Trending Videos