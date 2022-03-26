HIGH POINT — Anne Moffitt Starrett, age 99, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville, SC.
Anne was born to William Penn Moffitt and Mary Alice Brown Moffitt on Sept. 4, 1922, in High Point, North Carolina, where she lived for much of her life. She wed WWII veteran Frank Terrell Starrett on Dec. 27, 1945, after his return from the war. Together, they raised three boys in her hometown.
Anne was a bright, gracious, and lively woman with many passions. For years, she ran her own telephone answering service out of the home she and Frank created together, managing the many business lines with an elaborate system of rings she devised herself. Anne was a crossword master and a gifted artist; the countless knit pieces and paintings adorning the homes of her family and friends serve as a joyful reminder of her talent and heart. She was an avid walker and ventured all over Wendover Hills, but her favorite place to walk was the beach, where she hunted for unbroken shells. Whether she was volunteering in the community, toiling in her garden, or birdwatching out of her kitchen window, Anne was always in the middle of something wonderful and creative.
Anne was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and an active participant in the vocal and handbell choirs. She attended Lebanon United Methodist until 2002 when she moved membership to Wesley Memorial UMC. She leaves behind many friends at both churches.
She is survived by her eldest son, Frank Terrell Jr, and his wife, Dorothy; second son, Charles Rodney, and his wife, Diane; longtime caregiver and former daughter-in-law, Cheryl Lytton; four grandchildren (Angie, Katie, Mike, and Mandi); and seven great-grandchildren (Wyatt, Madison, Grace, Finley, Grady, Grant, and Rylan).
Anne is predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Frank Terrell, and their youngest son, David Lyle. Anne’s parents and three siblings (William Penn Jr, William Graves, and Dorothy Louise) also preceded her in death.
She will be interred in the Lebanon United Methodist Church cemetery beside her husband and son. The interment and celebration of life will be held on April 9 at the Lebanon United Methodist cemetery at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Jeff Patterson from Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church leading the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Lebanon United Methodist Cemetery Fund. Checks can be made out to Lebanon Methodist Church and note Cemetery Fund in the memo. Send checks to:
Lebanon United Methodist Church
237 Idol Street
High Point, NC 27262
