WINSTON-SALEM — Sept. 12, 1930 – Nov. 2, 2022
Anne McKinley Clayton, 92, of Winston-Salem peacefully passed away Wednesday at her home.
Anne was born Sept.12, 1930, in Bradenton, Florida, to the late Oscar Bowden and Susan Evelyn Shewmake McKinley. She attended the University of Florida where she was a member of Tri Delt sorority. While at the University of Florida, she met her husband of 64 years, Robert English Clayton, who preceded her in death. Anne was an avid tennis player and traveled extensively in Europe and the United States. She took up golf later in life, making a hole-in-one on #17 at Ravines. Anne was a member of the Wallburg Homemakers and an active member of Shady Grove UMC, where she was a member of the Pat Harrison Sunday School class. Throughout her life, she was a BIG University of Florida Gator fan. “Go Gators!” Anne was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends and especially by her canine baby, Kipper.
Surviving are two sons: Robert English Clayton II (Jan) of Merritt Island, FL and Fred Bowden Clayton (Susan) of Orlando, FL; one daughter, Susan Clayton McAbee (Jim) of Winston-Salem, NC; seven grandchildren: Natalie, Annie, Haley, Sarah Evelyn, Wil, Bo and Walker; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, Sarah Daly of Gainesville, FL.
In addition to her husband and parents, Anne was preceded in death by one sister, Evelyn Heck.
A Celebration of Anne’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 167 Shady Grove Church Rd., Winston-Salem, with Rev. Dr. Tom Mabry officiating.
A reception and time of fellowship will immediately follow the service in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 167 Shady Grove Church Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27107.
Funeral services are under the direction of J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home, Winston-Salem. Online condolences may be sent by visiting jcgreenandsons.com.
