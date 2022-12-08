ARCHDALE — Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend Anne Marie Welch Poole, 91 (July 12, 1931), passed peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 7, 2022, in the loving care of doctors, nurses, and staff at Hospice Home of High Point. Anne was predeceased by her sisters, Mrs. Margaret Hill and Mrs. Mildred Manley and sweet great-granddaughter Alyzabeth. She left behind her devoted husband of 69 years, William Earl Poole, their children, William (Bill) Poole (Donna), Teresja Poole, Mark Poole (Pamela), Yvonne Poole Ritchie (Ross), and Thomas Poole (Dawn). Anne was so proud of her ten grandchildren, Chelsea, William and Shelby; Meghan and Sam; Summer and Andy; Ryenne and Duncan; and Stephanie; and her two great-grandchildren, Kyndal and Jackson. Additionally, Michael Manley (Kay) placed more like a son than a nephew in Aunt Anne’s heart. With open-hearted kindness and dedication, Anne also partnered with Earl, to provide unconditional love and stability for roughly 40 foster children, spanning two decades of service to children in their community. Loved ones are invited to pay their respects between the hour of 1 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, and to join family in a celebration of Anne’s life beginning at 2 p.m. at the Fairview United Methodist Church where she was a member and friend within her church community (6073 Fairview Church Road, Trinity, NC 27370). In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be made to Hospice of the Piedmont (1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262) and/or Fairview United Methodist Church.
