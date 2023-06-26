WINSTON-SALEM — Anna Dean Wilson Spinnett, 84, of Winston-Salem, NC passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023, due to multiple health complications. Annie, as she was called in later years by her grandchildren, was born on Oct. 31, 1938 in Russelville, Kentucky. She lived most of her life in High Point, NC, where she attended High Point Central High School and started the nursing program at what was then High Point College. She was an avid nature lover, gardener, and played tennis until she was in her late years. Annie was also a fervent recycler, well before recycling was a thing, she was reusing and repurposing everything. Annie loved her family and adored her dogs. She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church.
She is survived by three daughters, Leslie Fesperman (John) of Elkin, Kim Dameworth (Bill) of Winston-Salem, and Julia Chandler (Robbie) of Winston-Salem. She has 6 grandchildren, Rachel Fesperman, Carter, Taylor and Hunter Dameworth, and Beau and Nell Chandler. She is also survived by three brothers, Sammy, Lonnie and David Wilson, all of High Point.
