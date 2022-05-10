HIGH POINT — Ann Rich Tilley, 80, of High Point, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Born in High Point on June 29, 1941, Ann was the daughter of Lloyd and Gladys Rooks, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, John Douglas Tilley. Also surviving are two sons, Timothy Roman Tilley (Kelli) of High Point, and Tyler Douglas Tilley of Lexington, sister Debra Hill (Calvin) of Thomasville, niece Shauna Thomas (Shawn), and great nieces Mackenzie Thomas and Brennan Thomas, great nephew Connor Thomas of Trinity, and cousin Mary Ann Bennett of Trinity.
A lifelong member of Oak Hill Friends Meeting, she was a graduate of High Point High School and Guilford College. Her career was predominately in the High Point furniture industry. American Business Women’s Association Furniture City Chapter, was a passion of hers, in which she held many offices.
Her favorite hobby was crafting, including creating innumerable floral arrangements and hand-painted pumpkins. She loved to travel with her family on vacations to the beach and with her husband Doug to Las Vegas. Chatting on the phone for hours and spending time with her many special friends were some of her most cherished pastimes. She loved music, animals, and feeding the wild birds that greeted her each morning.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Oak Hill Friends Meeting, with Pastor John Sides officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the sanctuary.
Memorials may be directed to Oak Hill Friends Meeting, 2001 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
