HIGH POINT — Ann Johnson Linthicum of High Point passed away peacefully on Feb. 15, at age 88. Ann married her high school sweetheart William “Bill” Emmett Linthicum II in 1954, and together they had four children.
She earned her Nursing Certificate at North Carolina Baptist Hospital School of Nursing, graduating with the class of 1955.
Ann was a devout Christian, serving as an active member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church for over 50 years. She participated in numerous committees and took on many roles at the church, including kindergarten teacher, Sunday school Superintendent, and bereavement committee leader.
In 2008, Ann was awarded the Record Laity Service award for her altruism in both local and global community service. This award is given by the Methodist Church to an individual whose service exemplifies the life of Christian stewardship.
Alongside her church work, Ann was consistently involved in her children’s activities, especially through the Girl Scouts as troop leader and summer camp nurse.
Ann had a passion for service to others. She actively served on mission trips around the world through Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church and the American Red Cross - including volunteering at ground zero during the 9/11 attacks, and numerous other disaster relief trips around the globe. On a local level, she loved volunteering at High Point Regional Hospital in the Emergency Department. She was also inspired by the growth and accomplishments of High Point University, becoming a proud docent in the Seacrest Art Gallery at HPU.
Much of Ann’s life was guided by benevolence and philanthropy, but art played an important role, too. As a portrait artist, Ann was a member of the High Point Fine Art Guild. Her work was featured in jury exhibitions at many venues, and she often donated commissions to charity.
Of all her accolades, awards and titles, Ann’s most cherished was “Nana.” She loved being Nana to her ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Ann’s family and friends loved her wit and keen sense of humor. She will be remembered for her generosity, humanitarianism, kindness and the love she bestowed on all those lucky enough to cross her path.
Ann is survived by her children Betsey Roberts (Tom), Jennifer Fleming, Kacy Pope (David) and William Linthicum III (Cassandra); her grandchildren Dee (Lauren), Sarah Beth Roberts, Dr. Jillian Byrd, Dr. Caitlyn Milam (Ronald), Colston Byrd, Hannah, Meghan and Kathryn Pope, Joe Linthicum and Spencer Alderin; her great-grandchildren Harrison and Henry Milam; her brother, Dr. Charles R. Johnson Jr. and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her husband, William “Bill” Emmett Linthicum II; her parents, Charles Ross and Lillian McGee Johnson; and her sister, Patricia Garrison (Clyde).
Services will be held at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. on Saturday
Feb. 25, 2023. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ann’s honor to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, The American Red Cross or Feeding Lisa's Kids.
