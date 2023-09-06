JAMESTOWN — Ann Gray Elkins Lackey, 85, formerly of Jamestown, passed away on Sept. 3, 2023.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, at Groometown United Methodist Church in Greensboro.
