HIGH POINT — Ann Marie Cox Birmingham, age 86, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
Born in Bayonne, NJ, Ann graduated from St. Peter’s School of Nursing RN program in NY. She earned her BS in Nursing from St. Joseph’s in RI. Ann received her certification as Parish Nurse from Duke University. She dedicated her life to teaching Nurse Assistants at GTCC. During her career as Administrator at Maryfield and Well Spring retirement homes she was admired as a caring professional.
In her later years she served as the Parish Nurse at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church “IHM”. Ann was a longtime member of the IHM Bethany Society where she developed many cherished friendships. Ann was a loving wife of 46 years, mother of four, and dedicated to God, her church, and helping others.
She was a loving person! She and her husband Bill were fortunate to travel internationally on numerous trips with Ireland always being her favorite. You could always find her watching her beloved Notre Dame Irish on game day!
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, five siblings, husband Bill, and sons Billy and Kevin. Survivors include her daughters Mary Long and Kelly Austin (Phil), a sister Joan Carroll, and eight grandchildren, Jenny Lucio (Anthony), Alison, Andrew, and Jeffrey Long, Hayley and Claire Birmingham, and Rachel and Ryan Austin. The family would like to give special thanks to Bob Koncius and Teri Johnson Burney for their loving care of Ann the last several years.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in High Point Friday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 4145 Johnson St, High Point, NC 27265.
Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfh
