HIGH POINT — Ann Campbell Fulton passed away May 13, 2023 at the age of 83.
She was born on Oct. 31, 1939 in Raleigh, North Carolina to Hugh and Octavia Campbell. She attended Ravenscroft and St. Mary’s schools. She later graduated from UNCG at Greensboro.
In Dec. of 1960 Ann married the love of her life, Wesley Groome Fulton Jr. They resided in Greensboro for a brief time but moved to High Point where they made their home for the next 60 years.
Ann is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 62 years, Wesley “Groome” Fulton Jr., her beloved son Bryan Fulton, and her sister-in-law Sandra Fulton.
She is survived by her son Grey Fulton, daughters-in-law Laura Fulton and Regina Fulton-Francois (Mike), brothers-in-law, Phillip Fulton (Theresa), Craig Fulton (Rebecca) and six grandchildren.
The loves of Ann’s life are her grandchildren; Sarah, Mandy, Emily, Tessa, James Bryan (JB) and Griffin. The grandchildren lovingly call her TuTu, Hawaiian for Grandmother. Ann took such pleasure in traveling with her grandchildren and she shared her love of art and of Broadway shows with them. Ann was a wonderful cook and so many happy memories were made around her table over the years. She had a way of making each person feel special, she always knew what cake each person wanted for their birthday, and she took great care in making the occasions special.
Ann had many close, life-long friends and she cherished these relationships. She was a sustaining member in the Junior League of High Point, a member of the garden club, study club, literary league, and bible study, as well as being active in her support of St. Mary’s School. Ann and Groome were members of Forest Hills Presbyterian Church for over 50 years and Ann served in many aspects of the ministry. She especially loved to design the Harvest Table each year and arrange flowers for church functions. She deeply loved her church and her church family.
Ann loved to travel, and she did so extensively with Groome, close friends and family. As a member of Citizens for International Understanding, Ann had the opportunity to lead trips all over the world. She and Groome also hosted many of the families in their High Point home when they travelled to the States.
Anyone who knows Ann will know that heaven is rejoicing, and Coca-Cola is flowing freely in celebration of a life well-lived.
A service will be held at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church at a time to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262.
Online condolences can be made at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
