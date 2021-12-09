TRINITY — Anita (Anne) Southern Coltrane, 88, of Trinity, NC passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. She was born in High Point on Sept. 22,1933 to Clarence Gray Southern and Agatha Mabry Southern. On June 22,1951 she married Jack (J.D.) Coltrane Sr.
She was a member of Archdale United Methodist Church. She retired from Morgan Expert Fence Company. She loved her dog (Roscoe), reading books, and most of all, she loved her family.
Mrs. Coltrane was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Coltrane; her daughter, Barbara Coltrane Marable; her sister, Sarah Richardson; and her brother, Lee Southern. She is survived by her three sons, Jack Coltrane Jr. (Julie), James Coltrane (Fran), Donald Coltrane (Dtao); six grandchildren, Misty Russo (Scott), Jack Coltrane III (Brandy), Carrie Coltrane, Luke Coltrane, David Marable, and Sarah Coltrane; six great-grandchildren and three step grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held amongst family at a later date. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the Asheboro Community Home Care and Hospice for the care and support received from the staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.