HIGH POINT — Anita Freeze Fuller Radke, 82, of High Point passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, January 27, 2022, after a period of declining health.
Anita was born in High Point on March 10, 1939, daughter of the late Edgar Wilson Freeze Jr and the late Caroline Mann Freeze. She is the sister of the late Edgar Wilson Freeze III. She is survived by a sister Eula Parks Freeze Wilder of Charlotte and a brother John Mann Freeze (Ellen) of Greensboro. Surviving children are Geraldine Bryan Fuller Belk (Stan) of Richmond Hill, GA; Paul Johnson Fuller III (Julie) of Port Republic, MD; and Caroline Mann Fuller Carrithers (Scott) of High Point, NC; as well as four grandchildren: Garrison Gray Belk, Montgomery Parks Belk, Lillian Elizabeth Fuller and Caroline Anita Fuller.
Anita was raised in Randleman, NC and attended Randleman High School until 1954, graduated from Salem Academy in 1957, attended Converse College in Spartanburg, SC (1957-1959) and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1961 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History.
She was married to Paul Johnson Fuller Jr (1960-1982). During that time, she was involved in the furniture industry and mail order marketing through family businesses. She was a member of St Alban’s Episcopal Church where she served as an interim choir director for a time. She also volunteered with the Hickory Service League.
Anita moved to Boone, NC and was in the real estate business before marrying David Bruce Radke (1989-1995). During that time, she lived on the family farm in Maiden, NC. Mr. Radke passed away in 2013.
In 1994 she returned to High Point. In the following years she volunteered with Mobile Meals and at High Point Regional Hospital, attended the Monday Morning Bible Study at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church and Bible Study at the String and Splinter Club, and was a member of the High Point Study Club. She cherished her time on Wellington Street and delighted in her neighbors whose relationships brought her great joy for over 20 years.
A celebration of Anita’s life will be held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on Tuesday, February 1 at 1:00 pm, The Father Rob Travis officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. Interment will be private at a later time in the columbarium at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.
The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to Hospice of the Piedmont who so graciously assisted Anita.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse (Post Office Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607) or Hospice of the Piedmont (1801 Westchester Drive High Point, NC 27262).
Wright Funerals and Cremations is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.