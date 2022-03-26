THOMASVILLE — Mr. Andrew Mark Everhart, 34 of Thomasville went home to be with Jesus at his residence on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Andrew was born May 12, 1987 in Davidson County to Dana Mark Everhart and Catherine “Cathy” Lynne Sykes Everhart. Andrew was a born again Christian and attended Johnsontown United Methodist Church.
Andrew was a 2005 graduate of East Davidson High School, and went on to pursue an Associate’s Degree from Davidson County Community College in Computer Science and graduated with high honors, 4.2 GPA. He has worked in the IT industry and most recently was an employee at Southern Resin in Thomasville.
He was a very talented self-taught guitarist, enjoyed working on computers, listening to music and thoroughly enjoyed gaming. His greatest joy in life was the time he spent playing with his daughter Karryghan Grace.
Andrew was a loving and faithful daddy, son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend; he will be greatly missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William Harold Sykes and Lola Jacqueline Hoover Sykes; paternal grandparents, Alan Randall Everhart, Sr. and Ann Davis Everhart; one cousin, Matthew Keith Everhart.
Surviving are his parents, Dana Mark Everhart and Catherine “Cathy” Lynne Sykes Everhart; his precious daughter, Karryghan Grace Everhart; one brother, Zachary Everhart (Shannon Michelle Beck); two nephews, Zaxton Beckette Everhart, Zaiden Ecru Everhart; one niece, Kailani Michelle Everhart; two uncles, Alan Randall Everhart, Jr. and wife Nona, Michael Harold Sykes; two aunts, Julie Elizabeth Hamilton and Donna Hicks Sykes; the mother of his child, Amanda Leonard; he also leaves behind many beloved cousins and friends; and his cat, Lucy.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Johnsontown United Methodist Church in Thomasville with Rev. Sidney Lanier and Rev. Eric Lineberry officiating. Interment will follow at Johnsontown United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6:00-8:00 PM at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
