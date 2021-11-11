HIGH POINT – Mr. Andrew Lawrence Shea, 18, resident of High Point, died Nov. 9, 2021 at High Point Medical Center.
He was born March 6, 2003 in Guilford County, a son to Daniel Lawrence and Brittany Danielle Shea. Andrew was a resident of this area all his life, where he played little league baseball, graduated from High Point Central High School and attended Christ the King Catholic Church. He also worked at K&S Tool Manufacturing and had a passion for lacrosse, playing it in high school and with several different travel teams.
In addition to his parents of High Point, he is survived by his sisters, Mary Shea of Greenville, NC and Sarah Shea of High Point; his grandmothers, Nancy Lautz of High Point and Janet Shea of Nazareth, PA; his girlfriend, Myranda Bane of Jamestown; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and several close co-workers. Andrew was a faithful and loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Tom Shea and George Lautz.
A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Christ the King Catholic Church with Father Joseph Dinh officiating. An inurnment will follow the service in the church columbarium. Following the inurnment, a reception will be held in the church hall for all attendees. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Christ the King Catholic Church c/o The Food Pantry, 1505 E. Martin Luther King Dr. High Point, NC, 27260. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
