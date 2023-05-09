HIGH POINT — Andrew John Salat, 80, of High Point, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his home.
HIGH POINT — Andrew John Salat, 80, of High Point, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his home.
Graveside Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at Guil-Rand Memorial Park with Rev. C. W. Moss officiating.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, Archdale is in charge of arrangements.
