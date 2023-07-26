HPTNWS- 7-27-23 VERGOWVEN, ANDREA.jpg

HIGH POINT — Andrea Marie Vergowven passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 22, 2023. She was 40 years old. Andrea was born in High Point, NC, to her mother, Raye Carroll of Trinity, NC, and father, Robert Vergowven Jr. of Trinity, NC.

Andrea enjoyed music, movies, animals, cooking, traveling, and spending time with her family. She adored her niece and nephew, Anna and Brandon. She loved to laugh, dance, and have fun with her friends. Andrea was a free spirit, had a wonderful smile, and was always up for an adventure. She was also a dedicated employee at the Moose Café in Colfax, NC.