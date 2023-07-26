HIGH POINT — Andrea Marie Vergowven passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 22, 2023. She was 40 years old. Andrea was born in High Point, NC, to her mother, Raye Carroll of Trinity, NC, and father, Robert Vergowven Jr. of Trinity, NC.
Andrea enjoyed music, movies, animals, cooking, traveling, and spending time with her family. She adored her niece and nephew, Anna and Brandon. She loved to laugh, dance, and have fun with her friends. Andrea was a free spirit, had a wonderful smile, and was always up for an adventure. She was also a dedicated employee at the Moose Café in Colfax, NC.
Andrea is survived by her beautiful daughter, Ally Sink of High Point; life partner, Ruben Rivera of High Point; mother, Raye (Danny) Carroll of Trinity; father, Robert (Susie) Vergowven Jr. of Trinity; sister, Heather (Brian) Powell of Louisville, KY; brother, Robert Vergowven III of Franklinville; sister, Robin Vergowven of Trinity; sister, Sarah Vergowven of Trinity, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Don and Barbara Frazier of Thomasville, NC; grandparents, Robert and Edith Vergowven of Iron Mountain, MI; and uncle, Thomas Smith of Liberty, NC.
A Celebration of Life will be led by Dr. Brian Powell on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at West Fairfield Baptist Church, 622 W. Fairfield Rd, High Point, NC 27263.
Visitation with the family will begin at 10:30 a.m., and the memorial service will start at noon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in honor of Andrea be given to the Guildford County Animal Shelter, 980 Guilford College Rd., Greensboro, NC 27409.
