DENTON — May 5, 1967 – Jan. 4, 2023
On Jan. 4, 2023, Amy Little Faria, of Denton, made her ascent to heaven following a short illness. She was the first child of Larry and Aweilda Hogan Little (later Williams) on May 5, 1967, in Randolph County.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DENTON — May 5, 1967 – Jan. 4, 2023
On Jan. 4, 2023, Amy Little Faria, of Denton, made her ascent to heaven following a short illness. She was the first child of Larry and Aweilda Hogan Little (later Williams) on May 5, 1967, in Randolph County.
Amy lived life with an intensity that few experience. She loved deeply and shared her life freely with dear friends and family. In her school years, she played sports with extreme grit. A basketball referee once called a charge against her while yelling, “Coming through like a freight train!” In the mid-80s, she could be seen doing 17 back-handsprings, finished off with a back flip, while dressed as a one-feather Red Raider at Denton High School’s home games. Not satisfied with simply “riding” her family’s horses; Amy taught herself how to ride upside down--feet straight up in the air.
After attending Farmer School and graduating from Denton High School in 1985, Amy experienced success at several different occupations including restaurateur, and various roles in the food-service industry. In her mature years, Amy enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading, and loving on her family.
She’s predeceased by both parents, and her father-in-law: Thomas Faria. Amy is survived by her husband: Robert Faria, of the home; sons: Will Ward, of Lexington, and Liam Faria, of the home; step-daughters: Victoria Harden (Raymond) of Thomasville, and Kissie Saunders (Eric) of Archdale; granddaughters: Aurora Saunders of Archdale, and Madison Harden of Thomasville; grandson: Harrison Ward, of Lexington; mother-in-law: Helen Faria of Conway, SC; siblings: LoriAnn Little Owen (Ben III) of Seagrove, and Larry Little Jr. (Stephanie) of Asheboro; 16 nieces and nephews, and many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. Her dearest friends were truly family to her, including honorary son: Christopher Jacobs, who had lovingly “adopted” Amy as his honorary mother; and Evelyn Ward, of Denton, who was “another mother” to Amy. Those two have nurtured one another for more than more than 35 years.
Plans are underway for a celebration of Amy’s life later this spring. Please contact a family member if you’d like to be included.
In lieu of flowers, monetary gifts in memory of Amy for the “Liam Faria Fund” for educational expenses may be mailed to 110 Ben’s Place, Seagrove, NC, 27341, payable to LoriAnn Little Owen. Questions may be emailed to: loriann@benowenpottery.com
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.