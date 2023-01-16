HPTNWS- 1-17-23 FARIA, AMY.jpg

DENTON — May 5, 1967 – Jan. 4, 2023

On Jan. 4, 2023, Amy Little Faria, of Denton, made her ascent to heaven following a short illness. She was the first child of Larry and Aweilda Hogan Little (later Williams) on May 5, 1967, in Randolph County.

