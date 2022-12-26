Amy Hill

ARCHDALE — Amy Elizabeth Williams Hill, 56, died Thursday, December 22, 2022, at her residence.

She was born June 25, 1966, in High Point and was the daughter of Wilma Mosley Williams and the late Buford T. “Pete” Williams, Jr. She was a graduate of Trinity High School Class of 1984 and received her Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education (Magna Cum Laude) from the University of North Carolina-Greensboro. Amy taught first grade for ten years at Trindale Elementary School, worked as a medical transcriptionist for ten years, and worked as a legal transcriptionist for the last five years. She was a member of South Elm Street Baptist Church.

