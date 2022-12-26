ARCHDALE — Amy Elizabeth Williams Hill, 56, died Thursday, December 22, 2022, at her residence.
She was born June 25, 1966, in High Point and was the daughter of Wilma Mosley Williams and the late Buford T. “Pete” Williams, Jr. She was a graduate of Trinity High School Class of 1984 and received her Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education (Magna Cum Laude) from the University of North Carolina-Greensboro. Amy taught first grade for ten years at Trindale Elementary School, worked as a medical transcriptionist for ten years, and worked as a legal transcriptionist for the last five years. She was a member of South Elm Street Baptist Church.
Amy is survived by two sons, Nicholas “Nick” Williams Hill (Katie) of Sophia and Michael Alexander “Alex” Hill (Taylor) of Mars Hill; one grandson, Elijah Thomas Hill; her mother, Wilma Mosley Williams of Archdale; and one brother, Jeff Williams (Jennie) of Greensboro.
A memorial service celebrating Amy’s life will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at South Elm Street Baptist Church with the Dr. Rev. Lawrence Clapp officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to South Elm Street Baptist Church, 4212 S. Elm-Eugene Street, Greensboro, NC 27406.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Hill family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.