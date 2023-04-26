HPTNWS- 4-27-23 BARHAM, AMY.jpg

HUNTERSVILLE — It is with great sadness that the family of Amy Carol Hudson-Barham of Huntersville announce her unexpected passing at her home on April 23, 2023. She was only 54.

Amy was born to Kenneth Alan Hudson Sr. and Mildred Carolyn (Mason) Hudson in High Point, NC. In her early years, she spent most of her time with her beloved 3 brothers racing BMX bikes and loved playing basketball for her high school team. As an adult, Amy graduated from High Point University with her Bachelor's in Communications however she used her talents to serve the community through her position as the executive director of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club in High Point, NC for several years before moving to Charlotte and helping the greater Charlotte area. Amy loved all of her children at the club and devoted her life to giving them all a safe and happy place to grow and learn. Her kindness and altruistic nature will be forever cherished.

Trending Videos