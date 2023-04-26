HUNTERSVILLE — It is with great sadness that the family of Amy Carol Hudson-Barham of Huntersville announce her unexpected passing at her home on April 23, 2023. She was only 54.
Amy was born to Kenneth Alan Hudson Sr. and Mildred Carolyn (Mason) Hudson in High Point, NC. In her early years, she spent most of her time with her beloved 3 brothers racing BMX bikes and loved playing basketball for her high school team. As an adult, Amy graduated from High Point University with her Bachelor's in Communications however she used her talents to serve the community through her position as the executive director of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club in High Point, NC for several years before moving to Charlotte and helping the greater Charlotte area. Amy loved all of her children at the club and devoted her life to giving them all a safe and happy place to grow and learn. Her kindness and altruistic nature will be forever cherished.
Amy is survived by her husband, best friend and soulmate, Jonathan Bradly Barham and their four-legged son, Sawyer. Her daughters Taylor Resor and husband Curtis. Magdalena Pinkerton and husband Clint. Stepdaughter Ashlee Leitch and Husband JJ. Her mother, Carol Hudson. Siblings Kenneth Hudson Jr and wife Jeannette, Chris Hudson and wife Debora, Brian Hudson and wife Rachel, and multiple nieces and nephews. Her precious grandchildren, Rowan, Rilynn, Kelby, Emmalynn, Kinsley, Madelyn, Knox, Krew, and Wyatt. All of whom were the light of her life.
Amy was a beautiful person inside and out that will be deeply missed for the rest of our days.
Please join her family in celebrating her life at Cumby Family Funeral Services on Saturday April 29, 2023. Visitation with the family will begin at 2 p.m. with the service beginning at 3 p.m.
The family graciously accepts any floral arrangements but also requests that you consider donating in Amy's name to The Salvation Army Boy's & Girl's club or to the American Cancer Society so that Amy's work can continue in spirit.
