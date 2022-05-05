HIGH POINT — Amanda Leshell Quick, 61, transitioned suddenly at her home. A Service of Love will be given at 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Friendship Holiness Church, 820 Leonard Ave., High Point. Family visitation will be from 11 to 11:30 and service starts at 11:30 a.m. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.johnsonandsonsinc.com.

