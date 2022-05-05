HIGH POINT — Amanda Leshell Quick, 61, transitioned suddenly at her home. A Service of Love will be given at 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Friendship Holiness Church, 820 Leonard Ave., High Point. Family visitation will be from 11 to 11:30 and service starts at 11:30 a.m. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.johnsonandsonsinc.com.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Faith Calendar
- Nominations being accepted for $10,000 award
- Abortion foes in NC prepare for ruling
- Dogs banned from some battlefield park trails
- Fans help seniors beat the heat
- Great Recession spawned rise of corporate landlords
- Horse racing's new governing body in rush to starting gate
- High school student drowns in North Carolina lake
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Coast Restaurant property bought
- Man lied under oath about stealing trade secrets
- Wesleyan to reopen thrift store Friday
- Oak Grove edges rival Ledford, 1-0
- City seeks action on zoning bill
- PREP ROUNDUP: Oak Grove tops Ledford, reaches MPC baseball final
- HPU commencement takes place Saturday
- Local firefighters honored for valor
- Dara Mull Herrington
- Judy Laster Cochrane
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.