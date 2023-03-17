ARCHDALE — Alwayne Beatrice Hyde Cook, 94, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
She was born on Oct. 9, 1928, in Graham County, NC, a daughter of the late Orbin Hyde and Rhoda Cable Hyde. A resident of this area most of her life, she retired from the textile industry and was a member of Allendale Baptist Church. She was a selfless woman, always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. You could always find her tending her vegetable garden, cooking, canning, and taking care of her family and friends. Alwayne loved her church, taking care of her flowers and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a strong Christian woman who loved the Lord and her family and will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, preceding her in death were her husband, Harvey Henderson Cook; her two sons, Gary Richard Cook and Larry Robert Cook; her daughter Glenda Ann Cook; six sisters, Lorene Hyde Fields, Perline Hyde, Christine Hyde Reese, Viola Hyde, Ina May Hyde Justice, and Fay Hyde Voiles, and a brother, Clifford Hyde.
