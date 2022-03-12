HIGH POINT — Mr. Alvin Victor Dawkins, 83 of High Point, N.C. passed away Feb. 25, 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Annie McPhaul Gaddy Dawkins, brother Benjamin Dawkins (Rachel), sons; Jay and Allen, daughters; Donna and Cathy; 13 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will take place on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 12 noon at The Golden Doors Conference & Events Center, LLC, 2025 Brentwood Street, Suite 101, High Point, N.C.
Family visitation will be from 11 a.m. — 12 noon.
Mr. Dawkins is entrusted to the High Point University’s Willed Body Program in High Point, N.C.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.