HIGH POINT — Mr. Alvin L. Beech, 90, transitioned on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at High Point Medical Center.
Alvin was born in Jamaica on Nov. 3, 1931, to Clifford Beech and Ida Marie Josephs. He was the oldest of 12 siblings and was raised by his “Granny”, Edith. A resident of High Point for almost 50 years, he was a faithful member of Memorial United Methodist Church and was formerly employed as a shipbuilder at Hatteras Yachts. He was a master carpenter who constructed various pieces of furniture and worked on various houses throughout the city. He took great pride in being a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. His workshop in the basement was his favorite place to be. Other than spending his time crafting, he was an avid gardener and traveler with many stories to share.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Daphne Lovenia Beech and a young child, Judith Patricia Beech.
Surviving relatives include his four children, daughter, Grace Hale (Cedric); three sons, Donovan Beech (Beverly), Alrick Beech (Sharon), and Raphael Beech; ten grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and beloved friends.
A Graveside Service will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 8, at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.johnsonandsoninc.com.
