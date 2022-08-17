HPTNWS- 8-18-22 WELCH, ALTON.jpg

ASHEBORO — Mr. Alton Edward (Bud) Welch, 82, a resident of Terra Bella Retirement Home in Asheboro, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Terra Bella. He was born on Sept. 20, 1939 in Galax, VA to Bishop Welch and Lucy Nance Tussey.

He was a retired licensed building contractor for over 40 years. He was a former member of Zion United Church of Christ and Green Street Baptist Church, where he went on numerous mission trips. He was currently a member of Paul’s Chapel Reformed Church.

Trending Videos