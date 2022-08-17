ASHEBORO — Mr. Alton Edward (Bud) Welch, 82, a resident of Terra Bella Retirement Home in Asheboro, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Terra Bella. He was born on Sept. 20, 1939 in Galax, VA to Bishop Welch and Lucy Nance Tussey.
He was a retired licensed building contractor for over 40 years. He was a former member of Zion United Church of Christ and Green Street Baptist Church, where he went on numerous mission trips. He was currently a member of Paul’s Chapel Reformed Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Hendren Welch on Sept. 2, 1998, whom he married on August 8, 1959; and his brother, Dale Tussey.
Surviving is his daughter, Shannon Welch Skeen and husband Brian of Trinity; granddaughter, Katie Rains and husband Garrett; grandson, Ryan Skeen; great-grandchildren, Jase Simmons, and one month old twins, Wrenley Rains and Hollis Rains; sister, Shelby Freeman and husband Steve of Lexington; and nephew, Steve Hendren.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville with Rev. Aaron Long officiating. Interment will follow in Zion United Church of Christ Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday immediately following the committal at Zion UCC Cemetery. Mr. Welch will lie in state at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. for members of the community to pay their respects. Memorials may be directed to Terra Bella Retirement Home, 2925 Zoo Parkway, Asheboro, NC 27205.
